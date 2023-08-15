The -13.88% Decline of AIM ImmunoTech Inc.’s (AIM) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, AIM stock has gone up by 16.27%, with a monthly gain of 15.43% and a quarterly surge of 55.73%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.78%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.01% for AIM ImmunoTech Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.17% for AIM’s stock, with a 35.65% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AMEX: AIM) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is -0.12.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AIM) is $3.92, which is $3.23 above the current market price. The public float for AIM is 44.34M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.27% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AIM on August 15, 2023 was 128.02K shares.

AIM) stock’s latest price update

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AMEX: AIM)’s stock price has soared by 17.57 in relation to previous closing price of 0.58. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 16.27% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

AIM Trading at 18.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AIM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.78%, as shares surge +11.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +53.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AIM rose by +16.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6318. In addition, AIM ImmunoTech Inc. saw 119.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AIM starting from Equels Thomas K, who purchase 16,950 shares at the price of $0.59 back on Jul 17. After this action, Equels Thomas K now owns 560,945 shares of AIM ImmunoTech Inc., valued at $10,000 using the latest closing price.

Equels Thomas K, the CEO & President of AIM ImmunoTech Inc., purchase 161,291 shares at $0.31 during a trade that took place back on Jan 03, which means that Equels Thomas K is holding 543,995 shares at $50,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AIM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-14129.65 for the present operating margin

+400.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for AIM ImmunoTech Inc. stands at -13790.78. The total capital return value is set at -41.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch -40.46. Equity return is now at value -47.60, with -44.10 for asset returns.

Based on AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AIM), the company’s capital structure generated 2.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.13. Total debt to assets is 1.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.74. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.68.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -32.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.09 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 26.69.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AIM) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.