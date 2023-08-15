Telesat Corporation (TSAT) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Telesat Corporation (NASDAQ: TSAT) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 2.53x. and a 36-month beta value of 2.02. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for TSAT is 12.33M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.46% of that float. On August 15, 2023, the average trading volume of TSAT was 397.69K shares.

TSAT) stock’s latest price update

Telesat Corporation (NASDAQ: TSAT) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 10.87 compared to its previous closing price of 12.97. However, the company has seen a gain of 60.49% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

TSAT’s Market Performance

Telesat Corporation (TSAT) has experienced a 60.49% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 44.96% rise in the past month, and a 67.21% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.69%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.74% for TSAT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 51.46% for TSAT’s stock, with a simple moving average of 68.72% for the last 200 days.

TSAT Trading at 57.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TSAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 3.53% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.69%, as shares surge +45.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +103.68% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TSAT rose by +60.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +95.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.72. In addition, Telesat Corporation saw 91.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TSAT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+39.05 for the present operating margin

+46.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Telesat Corporation stands at -3.08. The total capital return value is set at 5.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.54. Equity return is now at value -4.90, with -0.40 for asset returns.

Based on Telesat Corporation (TSAT), the company’s capital structure generated 808.59 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 88.99. Total debt to assets is 59.94, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 808.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 88.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.43 and the total asset turnover is 0.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.43.

Conclusion

To sum up, Telesat Corporation (TSAT) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.