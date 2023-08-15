Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. (TSHA) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 1.08. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. (TSHA) by analysts is $5.17, which is $3.0 above the current market price. The public float for TSHA is 38.94M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.82% of that float. On August 15, 2023, the average trading volume of TSHA was 248.43K shares.

TSHA) stock’s latest price update

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ: TSHA)’s stock price has plunge by 188.23relation to previous closing price of 0.74. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 195.83% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

TSHA’s Market Performance

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. (TSHA) has seen a 195.83% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 208.25% gain in the past month and a 217.25% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 20.44%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.94% for TSHA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 208.10% for TSHA’s stock, with a 73.77% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TSHA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TSHA stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for TSHA by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for TSHA in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $1.50 based on the research report published on February 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TSHA Trading at 200.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TSHA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 20.44%, as shares surge +206.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +184.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TSHA rose by +195.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7600. In addition, Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. saw -5.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TSHA starting from Session R.A. II, who sale 5,344 shares at the price of $0.70 back on Jul 13. After this action, Session R.A. II now owns 8,871,747 shares of Taysha Gene Therapies Inc., valued at $3,741 using the latest closing price.

Session R.A. II, the 10% Owner of Taysha Gene Therapies Inc., sale 80,528 shares at $0.71 during a trade that took place back on Jul 12, which means that Session R.A. II is holding 8,877,091 shares at $57,030 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TSHA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5037.05 for the present operating margin

+0.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. stands at -6635.25. The total capital return value is set at -114.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch -152.42.

Based on Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. (TSHA), the company’s capital structure generated 6,314.86 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 98.44. Total debt to assets is 46.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6,154.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 95.94.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.52.

Conclusion

To sum up, Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. (TSHA) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.