T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) has jumped by 0.84 compared to previous close of 138.34. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.09% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 07/27/23 that T-Mobile Stock Slips Despite Earnings Beat

Is It Worth Investing in T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is above average at 26.40x. The 36-month beta value for TMUS is also noteworthy at 0.54. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 25 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for TMUS is $174.96, which is $37.53 above than the current price. The public float for TMUS is 520.80M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.32% of that float. The average trading volume of TMUS on August 15, 2023 was 6.22M shares.

TMUS’s Market Performance

The stock of T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) has seen a 2.09% increase in the past week, with a -0.13% drop in the past month, and a -3.21% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.65% for TMUS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.79% for TMUS’s stock, with a -2.35% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TMUS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TMUS stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for TMUS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for TMUS in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $160 based on the research report published on June 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TMUS Trading at 2.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TMUS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.28%, as shares surge +1.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.42% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TMUS rose by +2.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $138.48. In addition, T-Mobile US Inc. saw -0.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TMUS starting from SIEVERT G MICHAEL, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $138.05 back on Aug 11. After this action, SIEVERT G MICHAEL now owns 626,339 shares of T-Mobile US Inc., valued at $2,761,000 using the latest closing price.

SIEVERT G MICHAEL, the President and CEO of T-Mobile US Inc., sale 20,000 shares at $138.34 during a trade that took place back on Aug 10, which means that SIEVERT G MICHAEL is holding 646,339 shares at $2,766,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TMUS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.70 for the present operating margin

+42.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for T-Mobile US Inc. stands at +3.25. The total capital return value is set at 7.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.53. Equity return is now at value 9.00, with 2.90 for asset returns.

Based on T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS), the company’s capital structure generated 160.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.61. Total debt to assets is 48.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 146.37. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.19.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.39. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.77.

Conclusion

In summary, T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.