Sprott Physical Silver Trust (PSLV) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSE: PSLV) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.13 compared to its previous closing price of 7.78. However, the company has seen a fall of -0.38% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSE: PSLV) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for PSLV is also noteworthy at 0.59.

The public float for PSLV is 498.59M, and at present, short sellers hold a – of that float. The average trading volume of PSLV on August 15, 2023 was 2.08M shares.

PSLV’s Market Performance

The stock of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (PSLV) has seen a -0.38% decrease in the past week, with a -8.24% drop in the past month, and a -6.26% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.44% for PSLV. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.92% for PSLV’s stock, with a -1.68% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PSLV Trading at -3.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PSLV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.23%, as shares sank -8.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.23% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PSLV fell by -0.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.16. In addition, Sprott Physical Silver Trust saw -5.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

In summary, Sprott Physical Silver Trust (PSLV) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.