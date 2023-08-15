Should You Invest in TPI Composites Inc. (TPIC) Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for TPIC is at 1.75.

The public float for TPIC is 41.51M, and currently, shorts hold a 21.15% of that float. The average trading volume for TPIC on August 15, 2023 was 1.17M shares.

TPIC) stock’s latest price update

TPI Composites Inc. (NASDAQ: TPIC)’s stock price has decreased by -8.46 compared to its previous closing price of 6.38. However, the company has seen a -6.11% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 11/15/21 that 5 takeaways from the COP26 climate summit investors need to know

TPIC’s Market Performance

TPIC’s stock has fallen by -6.11% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -40.16% and a quarterly drop of -41.72%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.46% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.31% for TPI Composites Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -25.21% for TPIC stock, with a simple moving average of -47.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TPIC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TPIC stocks, with ROTH MKM repeating the rating for TPIC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TPIC in the upcoming period, according to ROTH MKM is $10 based on the research report published on July 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TPIC Trading at -38.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TPIC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.46%, as shares sank -42.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -45.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TPIC fell by -6.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.59. In addition, TPI Composites Inc. saw -42.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TPIC starting from Lavine Jerrold I, who sale 19,040 shares at the price of $11.14 back on Jun 02. After this action, Lavine Jerrold I now owns 19,043 shares of TPI Composites Inc., valued at $212,176 using the latest closing price.

BAM Partners Trust, the 10% Owner of TPI Composites Inc., sale 3,963,416 shares at $18.85 during a trade that took place back on Sep 08, which means that BAM Partners Trust is holding 12,263 shares at $74,710,392 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

In conclusion, TPI Composites Inc. (TPIC) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.