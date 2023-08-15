Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SRG is 2.66. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) is $16.00, which is $5.95 above the current market price. The public float for SRG is 37.97M and currently, short sellers hold a 20.71% of that float. On August 15, 2023, SRG’s average trading volume was 387.56K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

SRG) stock’s latest price update

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE: SRG)’s stock price has dropped by -9.51 in relation to previous closing price of 8.89. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -13.77% in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketWatch.com reported on 08/11/23 that Climate change and carbon capture: Texas, Louisiana score federal money for largest-ever U.S. direct-air effort

SRG’s Market Performance

SRG’s stock has fallen by -13.77% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -11.30% and a quarterly rise of 5.86%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.47% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.16% for Seritage Growth Properties. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.64% for SRG’s stock, with a -19.34% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SRG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SRG stocks, with Odeon repeating the rating for SRG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SRG in the upcoming period, according to Odeon is $14 based on the research report published on July 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SRG Trading at -9.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SRG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.47%, as shares sank -12.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SRG fell by -13.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.15. In addition, Seritage Growth Properties saw -31.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SRG starting from LAMPERT EDWARD S, who sale 120,462 shares at the price of $12.60 back on Feb 06. After this action, LAMPERT EDWARD S now owns 15,079,538 shares of Seritage Growth Properties, valued at $1,518,074 using the latest closing price.

LAMPERT EDWARD S, the 10% Owner of Seritage Growth Properties, sale 283,291 shares at $12.53 during a trade that took place back on Feb 02, which means that LAMPERT EDWARD S is holding 15,200,000 shares at $3,550,486 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SRG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-44.37 for the present operating margin

+0.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Seritage Growth Properties stands at -69.20. The total capital return value is set at -2.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.15. Equity return is now at value -14.00, with -4.60 for asset returns.

Based on Seritage Growth Properties (SRG), the company’s capital structure generated 143.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 58.86. Total debt to assets is 55.97, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.14. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.06.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 18.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.70. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.03 and the total asset turnover is 0.05.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.