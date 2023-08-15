Semler Scientific Inc. (SMLR) Stock Showcases 15.52% 20-Day Moving Average

The stock of Semler Scientific Inc. (SMLR) has seen a 19.63% increase in the past week, with a 13.79% gain in the past month, and a -4.14% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.42%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.25% for SMLR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 15.52% for SMLR’s stock, with a 0.98% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Semler Scientific Inc. (NASDAQ: SMLR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Semler Scientific Inc. (NASDAQ: SMLR) is 14.12x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SMLR is 0.68. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Semler Scientific Inc. (SMLR) is $65.00, which is $36.54 above the current market price. The public float for SMLR is 5.31M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.07% of that float. On August 15, 2023, SMLR’s average trading volume was 53.96K shares.

SMLR) stock’s latest price update

Semler Scientific Inc. (NASDAQ: SMLR)’s stock price has soared by 11.39 in relation to previous closing price of 25.55. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 19.63% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SMLR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SMLR stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for SMLR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SMLR in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $45 based on the research report published on November 02, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

SMLR Trading at 11.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SMLR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.42%, as shares surge +8.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.97% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SMLR rose by +19.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.75. In addition, Semler Scientific Inc. saw -13.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SMLR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.35 for the present operating margin

+92.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for Semler Scientific Inc. stands at +25.27. The total capital return value is set at 33.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch 28.19. Equity return is now at value 26.10, with 22.80 for asset returns.

Based on Semler Scientific Inc. (SMLR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.44. Total debt to assets is 0.39, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.05, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.11 and the total asset turnover is 1.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.13.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Semler Scientific Inc. (SMLR) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.