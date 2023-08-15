Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (SRRK) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 0.82.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (SRRK) is $22.00, which is $14.93 above the current market price. The public float for SRRK is 51.22M, and currently, short sellers hold a 10.47% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SRRK on August 15, 2023 was 326.26K shares.

SRRK) stock’s latest price update

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: SRRK)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.77 in comparison to its previous close of 7.12, however, the company has experienced a 10.74% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

SRRK’s Market Performance

SRRK’s stock has risen by 10.74% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -2.28% and a quarterly drop of -15.19%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.11% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.83% for Scholar Rock Holding Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.62% for SRRK’s stock, with a -16.16% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SRRK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SRRK stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for SRRK by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for SRRK in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $26 based on the research report published on April 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SRRK Trading at -3.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SRRK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.11%, as shares sank -4.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SRRK rose by +8.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.87. In addition, Scholar Rock Holding Corporation saw -21.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SRRK starting from Invus Public Equities, L.P., who purchase 31,557 shares at the price of $6.43 back on Apr 28. After this action, Invus Public Equities, L.P. now owns 9,059,507 shares of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, valued at $202,845 using the latest closing price.

Invus Public Equities, L.P., the 10% Owner of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, sale 1,094 shares at $9.48 during a trade that took place back on Jan 09, which means that Invus Public Equities, L.P. is holding 9,027,950 shares at $10,373 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SRRK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-404.81 for the present operating margin

+70.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Scholar Rock Holding Corporation stands at -405.21. The total capital return value is set at -46.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch -47.87. Equity return is now at value -64.90, with -47.40 for asset returns.

Based on Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (SRRK), the company’s capital structure generated 26.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 21.05. Total debt to assets is 19.38, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 23.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.67.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.01.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (SRRK) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.