Real-Time Update: LiveWire Group Inc. (LVWR) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of LiveWire Group Inc. (LVWR) has seen a -12.49% decrease in the past week, with a -12.13% drop in the past month, and a 48.60% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.49% for LVWR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.02% for LVWR’s stock, with a 37.46% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in LiveWire Group Inc. (NYSE: LVWR) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for LVWR is 1.11. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for LVWR is $10.50, which is -$0.08 below the current price. The public float for LVWR is 10.33M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.69% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LVWR on August 15, 2023 was 57.62K shares.

LVWR) stock’s latest price update

LiveWire Group Inc. (NYSE: LVWR) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -11.83 compared to its previous closing price of 12.00. However, the company has seen a fall of -12.49% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 10/03/22 that LiveWire Stock Soars After Tough Trading Debut

Analysts’ Opinion of LVWR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LVWR stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for LVWR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for LVWR in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $8.70 based on the research report published on October 24, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

LVWR Trading at -4.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LVWR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.96%, as shares sank -12.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LVWR fell by -12.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +38.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.43. In addition, LiveWire Group Inc. saw 118.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for LVWR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-181.40 for the present operating margin

+5.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for LiveWire Group Inc. stands at -168.55. The total capital return value is set at -25.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch -24.08. Equity return is now at value -47.60, with -36.10 for asset returns.

Based on LiveWire Group Inc. (LVWR), the company’s capital structure generated 1.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.04. Total debt to assets is 0.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.62.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 35.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 32.87 and the total asset turnover is 0.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.77.

Conclusion

In conclusion, LiveWire Group Inc. (LVWR) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.