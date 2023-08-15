Real-Time Update: DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT) has seen a -3.11% decrease in the past week, with a 7.90% gain in the past month, and a 14.81% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.56% for DHT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.39% for DHT’s stock, with a 1.05% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in DHT Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DHT) Right Now?

DHT Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DHT) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for DHT is -0.15. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for DHT is 136.31M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.31% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DHT on August 15, 2023 was 2.26M shares.

DHT) stock’s latest price update

DHT Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DHT) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -1.50 compared to its previous closing price of 9.64. However, the company has seen a fall of -3.11% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DHT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DHT stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for DHT by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for DHT in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $10 based on the research report published on May 04, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DHT Trading at 7.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DHT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.62%, as shares surge +8.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DHT fell by -3.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.49. In addition, DHT Holdings Inc. saw 6.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DHT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.31 for the present operating margin

+15.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for DHT Holdings Inc. stands at +13.66. The total capital return value is set at 3.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.10.

Based on DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT), the company’s capital structure generated 37.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 27.27. Total debt to assets is 26.56, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 34.61. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.03 and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.66.

Conclusion

In conclusion, DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.