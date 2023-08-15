Quantum Computing Inc. (QUBT) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ: QUBT) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.42 in relation to its previous close of 1.20. However, the company has experienced a 2.12% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ: QUBT) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for QUBT is 1.95.

The public float for QUBT is 33.52M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.50% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of QUBT on August 14, 2023 was 2.48M shares.

QUBT’s Market Performance

The stock of Quantum Computing Inc. (QUBT) has seen a 2.12% increase in the past week, with a -5.12% drop in the past month, and a -4.37% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.24% for QUBT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.56% for QUBT stock, with a simple moving average of -22.28% for the last 200 days.

QUBT Trading at -10.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QUBT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.96%, as shares sank -9.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QUBT rose by +3.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -43.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2696. In addition, Quantum Computing Inc. saw -20.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QUBT starting from Liscouski Robert, who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $1.22 back on Jul 28. After this action, Liscouski Robert now owns 926,055 shares of Quantum Computing Inc., valued at $18,300 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QUBT

Equity return is now at value -48.90, with -43.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Quantum Computing Inc. (QUBT) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.