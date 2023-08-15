Qifu Technology Inc. (QFIN) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Qifu Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: QFIN) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 5.08x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.55. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Qifu Technology Inc. (QFIN) by analysts is $191.73, which is $9.9 above the current market price. The public float for QFIN is 153.65M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.23% of that float. On August 15, 2023, the average trading volume of QFIN was 956.91K shares.

QFIN) stock’s latest price update

Qifu Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: QFIN)’s stock price has decreased by -1.74 compared to its previous closing price of 16.70. However, the company has seen a -6.92% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

QFIN’s Market Performance

Qifu Technology Inc. (QFIN) has seen a -6.92% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -13.27% decline in the past month and a -5.47% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.95%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.18% for QFIN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.89% for QFIN stock, with a simple moving average of -8.67% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of QFIN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QFIN stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for QFIN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for QFIN in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $24.50 based on the research report published on July 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

QFIN Trading at -5.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QFIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.95%, as shares sank -12.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QFIN fell by -6.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +69.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.30. In addition, Qifu Technology Inc. saw -19.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for QFIN

Equity return is now at value 20.60, with 9.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Qifu Technology Inc. (QFIN) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.