Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) has decreased by -0.32 when compared to last closing price of 96.16.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -1.40% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 07/22/23 that Philip Morris’s Earnings Outlook Falls Short. Why the CFO Is Upbeat.

Is It Worth Investing in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) is above average at 18.54x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.74.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) is $114.94, which is $17.62 above the current market price. The public float for PM is 1.55B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.45% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PM on August 15, 2023 was 4.37M shares.

PM’s Market Performance

The stock of Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) has seen a -1.40% decrease in the past week, with a -3.67% drop in the past month, and a 0.77% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.36% for PM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.06% for PM’s stock, with a simple moving average of -1.78% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PM stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for PM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PM in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $117 based on the research report published on June 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PM Trading at -0.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.11%, as shares sank -3.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PM fell by -1.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $97.71. In addition, Philip Morris International Inc. saw -5.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PM starting from Barth Werner, who sale 8,000 shares at the price of $98.35 back on Mar 02. After this action, Barth Werner now owns 87,321 shares of Philip Morris International Inc., valued at $786,816 using the latest closing price.

Calantzopoulos Andre, the Exec. Chairman of the Board of Philip Morris International Inc., sale 80,000 shares at $100.35 during a trade that took place back on Feb 17, which means that Calantzopoulos Andre is holding 1,007,048 shares at $8,028,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+39.17 for the present operating margin

+63.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for Philip Morris International Inc. stands at +28.62. The total capital return value is set at 43.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch 43.62. Equity return is now at value -87.40, with 14.20 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.75, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.25 and the total asset turnover is 0.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.72.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.