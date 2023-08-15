PHAXIAM Therapeutics S.A. (PHXM) Stock Faces 22.74% Weekly Volatility

The stock of PHAXIAM Therapeutics S.A. (PHXM) has seen a 34.25% increase in the past week, with a -15.92% drop in the past month, and a -50.49% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 22.74%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.89% for PHXM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.52% for PHXM’s stock, with a -17.82% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in PHAXIAM Therapeutics S.A. (NASDAQ: PHXM) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 2.54. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for PHAXIAM Therapeutics S.A. (PHXM) by analysts is $3.70, The public float for PHXM is 23.01M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.08% of that float. On August 15, 2023, the average trading volume of PHXM was 118.75K shares.

PHXM) stock’s latest price update

PHAXIAM Therapeutics S.A. (NASDAQ: PHXM)’s stock price has gone rise by 9.03 in comparison to its previous close of 0.55, however, the company has experienced a 34.25% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

PHXM Trading at -15.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PHXM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 22.74%, as shares sank -1.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -35.74% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PHXM rose by +34.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5887. In addition, PHAXIAM Therapeutics S.A. saw 82.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PHXM

The total capital return value is set at -80.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.61.

Based on PHAXIAM Therapeutics S.A. (PHXM), the company’s capital structure generated 57.59 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.55. Total debt to assets is 29.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 43.37. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.52.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.65.

Conclusion

To sum up, PHAXIAM Therapeutics S.A. (PHXM) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.