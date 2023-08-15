Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE: PBR) is above average at 2.75x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.47.

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) is $14.57, which is $1.16 above the current market price. The public float for PBR is 4.20B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.67% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PBR on August 15, 2023 was 21.06M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

PBR) stock’s latest price update

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE: PBR)’s stock price has decreased by -0.95 compared to its previous closing price of 13.63. However, the company has seen a 0.22% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/22/22 that Brazil’s Petrobras Disappoints Despite World’s Thirst for Crude

PBR’s Market Performance

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) has seen a 0.22% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -0.22% decline in the past month and a 16.07% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.73% for PBR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.64% for PBR stock, with a simple moving average of 16.33% for the last 200 days.

PBR Trading at -1.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PBR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.48%. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.69% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PBR rose by +0.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.87. In addition, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras saw 29.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PBR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+43.25 for the present operating margin

+50.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stands at +29.37. The total capital return value is set at 40.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch 29.89. Equity return is now at value 41.50, with 16.10 for asset returns.

Based on Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR), the company’s capital structure generated 77.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.64. Total debt to assets is 28.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 64.27. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 16.87 and the total asset turnover is 0.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.