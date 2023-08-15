PDD Holdings Inc. (PDD) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PDD) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PDD is 0.80.

The public float for PDD is 967.02M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.01% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PDD on August 15, 2023 was 9.83M shares.

PDD) stock’s latest price update

PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PDD) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.12 in relation to its previous close of 81.55. However, the company has experienced a -4.85% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/30/23 that China-Founded Rivals Shein and Temu Ramp Up War for American Shoppers

PDD’s Market Performance

PDD Holdings Inc. (PDD) has seen a -4.85% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 2.47% gain in the past month and a 28.63% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.11% for PDD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.87% for PDD stock, with a simple moving average of 4.18% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PDD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PDD stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for PDD by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PDD in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $93 based on the research report published on April 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PDD Trading at 5.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PDD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.19%, as shares surge +2.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PDD fell by -4.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +71.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $83.12. In addition, PDD Holdings Inc. saw -0.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PDD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.29 for the present operating margin

+75.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for PDD Holdings Inc. stands at +24.16. The total capital return value is set at 27.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch 30.20. Equity return is now at value 33.50, with 16.90 for asset returns.

Based on PDD Holdings Inc. (PDD), the company’s capital structure generated 14.38 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.57. Total debt to assets is 7.14, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.85, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 19.46 and the total asset turnover is 0.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.85.

Conclusion

In conclusion, PDD Holdings Inc. (PDD) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.