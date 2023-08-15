PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) Stock Experiences -12.25% Monthly Change

The stock of PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) has gone down by -1.79% for the week, with a -12.25% drop in the past month and a 2.56% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.17%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.53% for PYPL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.59% for PYPL’s stock, with a -13.85% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) Right Now?

PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PYPL is 1.35.

The average price predicted by analysts for PYPL is $86.07, which is $22.43 above the current price. The public float for PYPL is 1.10B and currently, short sellers hold a 1.73% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PYPL on August 15, 2023 was 17.91M shares.

PYPL) stock’s latest price update

PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL)’s stock price has increased by 2.81 compared to its previous closing price of 61.54. However, the company has seen a -1.79% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported 8 hours ago that PayPal Names Intuit Executive Alex Chriss as Its Next CEO

Analysts’ Opinion of PYPL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PYPL stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for PYPL by listing it as a “In-line.” The predicted price for PYPL in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $65 based on the research report published on August 04, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PYPL Trading at -6.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PYPL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.17%, as shares sank -13.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PYPL fell by -1.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $69.47. In addition, PayPal Holdings Inc. saw -11.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PYPL starting from SCHULMAN DANIEL H, who purchase 26,065 shares at the price of $76.17 back on Feb 17. After this action, SCHULMAN DANIEL H now owns 395,351 shares of PayPal Holdings Inc., valued at $1,985,306 using the latest closing price.

Scheibe Gabrielle, the of PayPal Holdings Inc., sale 150 shares at $94.95 during a trade that took place back on Sep 16, which means that Scheibe Gabrielle is holding 8,927 shares at $14,242 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PYPL

Equity return is now at value 20.40, with 5.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.