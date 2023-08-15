Oddity Tech Ltd. (ODD) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ: ODD) has dropped by -11.51 compared to previous close of 52.38. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -11.53% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 08/10/23 that Oddity Tech Lifts Forecasts, Posts Solid Profit in First Report Since IPO

Is It Worth Investing in Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ: ODD) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ: ODD) is 50.71x, which is above its average ratio. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for ODD is 25.24M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.92% of that float. On August 15, 2023, ODD’s average trading volume was 1.03M shares.

ODD’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.03% for ODD’s stock, with a -10.03% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ODD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ODD stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for ODD by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for ODD in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $54 based on the research report published on August 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ODD Trading at -10.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ODD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.23% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ODD fell by -11.53%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, Oddity Tech Ltd. saw -2.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Oddity Tech Ltd. (ODD) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.