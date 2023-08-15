Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

In the past week, OXY stock has gone up by 1.89%, with a monthly gain of 9.65% and a quarterly surge of 12.08%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.39%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.16% for Occidental Petroleum Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.41% for OXY’s stock, with a 3.66% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY) is above average at 10.99x. The 36-month beta value for OXY is also noteworthy at 1.78.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for OXY is 868.77M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.25% of that float. The average trading volume of OXY on August 15, 2023 was 10.31M shares.

OXY) stock’s latest price update

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.11 in relation to its previous close of 65.84. However, the company has experienced a 1.89% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 08/11/23 that Climate change and carbon capture: Texas, Louisiana score federal money for largest-ever U.S. direct-air effort

Analysts’ Opinion of OXY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OXY stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for OXY by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for OXY in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $72 based on the research report published on June 30, 2023 of the current year 2023.

OXY Trading at 8.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OXY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.39%, as shares surge +9.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OXY rose by +1.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $62.65. In addition, Occidental Petroleum Corporation saw 3.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OXY starting from BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, who purchase 260,769 shares at the price of $57.02 back on Jun 28. After this action, BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC now owns 224,129,192 shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation, valued at $14,869,048 using the latest closing price.

BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, the 10% Owner of Occidental Petroleum Corporation, purchase 1,239,180 shares at $57.17 during a trade that took place back on Jun 27, which means that BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC is holding 223,868,423 shares at $70,843,177 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OXY

Equity return is now at value 29.20, with 8.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.