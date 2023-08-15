Nuvation Bio Inc. (NUVB) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE: NUVB)’s stock price has dropped by -9.84 in relation to previous closing price of 1.93. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -10.77% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE: NUVB) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for NUVB is at 0.67. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for NUVB is $4.08, which is $2.34 above the current market price. The public float for NUVB is 160.09M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.54% of that float. The average trading volume for NUVB on August 15, 2023 was 522.32K shares.

NUVB’s Market Performance

The stock of Nuvation Bio Inc. (NUVB) has seen a -10.77% decrease in the past week, with a 2.35% rise in the past month, and a 7.41% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.65% for NUVB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.73% for NUVB’s stock, with a -7.22% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NUVB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NUVB stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for NUVB by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for NUVB in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $2 based on the research report published on January 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NUVB Trading at -2.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NUVB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.06%, as shares surge +2.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NUVB fell by -10.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.8675. In addition, Nuvation Bio Inc. saw -9.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NUVB starting from FALBERG KATHRYN E, who purchase 43,000 shares at the price of $1.95 back on Dec 05. After this action, FALBERG KATHRYN E now owns 250,000 shares of Nuvation Bio Inc., valued at $83,962 using the latest closing price.

FALBERG KATHRYN E, the Director of Nuvation Bio Inc., purchase 47,000 shares at $1.98 during a trade that took place back on Dec 02, which means that FALBERG KATHRYN E is holding 207,000 shares at $93,187 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NUVB

The total capital return value is set at -17.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch -14.82. Equity return is now at value -14.00, with -13.60 for asset returns.

Based on Nuvation Bio Inc. (NUVB), the company’s capital structure generated 0.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.65. Total debt to assets is 0.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.47. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.46.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 50.70.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Nuvation Bio Inc. (NUVB) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.