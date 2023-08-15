NET Power Inc. (NPWR) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for NPWR is 0.15. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for NPWR is $20.60, which is $6.36 above the current price. The public float for NPWR is 57.28M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.24% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NPWR on August 15, 2023 was 398.86K shares.

NET Power Inc. (NYSE: NPWR) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 9.06 compared to its previous closing price of 13.24. However, the company has seen a gain of 8.08% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 06/12/23 that This Carbon-Capture Stock Has Big Plans. Why It’s a Buy.

NPWR’s Market Performance

NET Power Inc. (NPWR) has seen a 8.08% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 11.59% gain in the past month and a 39.81% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.60%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.79% for NPWR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 13.13% for NPWR’s stock, with a 33.53% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NPWR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NPWR stocks, with Janney repeating the rating for NPWR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NPWR in the upcoming period, according to Janney is $36 based on the research report published on July 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NPWR Trading at 13.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NPWR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.60%, as shares surge +8.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +39.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NPWR rose by +8.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +45.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.82. In addition, NET Power Inc. saw 41.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NPWR

The total capital return value is set at -1.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.32. Equity return is now at value -4.70, with -4.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.38.

Conclusion

In conclusion, NET Power Inc. (NPWR) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.