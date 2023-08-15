Navigating the Volatility of HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd.’s (HUBC) Stock

In the past week, HUBC stock has gone down by -10.02%, with a monthly gain of 48.48% and a quarterly plunge of -19.56%. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.94%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 17.62% for HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.03% for HUBC’s stock, with a -91.54% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. (NASDAQ: HUBC) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of -0.80. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for HUBC is 93.66M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.79% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HUBC on August 15, 2023 was 1.14M shares.

HUBC) stock’s latest price update

The stock of HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. (NASDAQ: HUBC) has increased by 12.71 when compared to last closing price of 0.48.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -10.02% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

HUBC Trading at 7.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HUBC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.94%, as shares surge +28.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HUBC fell by -10.02%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5096. In addition, HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. saw -96.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

To put it simply, HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. (HUBC) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.