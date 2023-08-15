NatWest Group plc (NWG) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for NatWest Group plc (NYSE: NWG) is above average at 5.31x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.22.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for NatWest Group plc (NWG) is $8.77, which is $2.09 above the current market price. The public float for NWG is 2.11B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.19% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of NWG on August 15, 2023 was 1.35M shares.

NWG) stock’s latest price update

NatWest Group plc (NYSE: NWG)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.17 in comparison to its previous close of 6.00, however, the company has experienced a -1.80% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/21/21 that NatWest Pleads Guilty to Manipulating Treasury Markets

NWG’s Market Performance

NWG’s stock has fallen by -1.80% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -7.54% and a quarterly drop of -10.03%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.26% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.36% for NatWest Group plc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.24% for NWG’s stock, with a -8.45% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

NWG Trading at -4.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NWG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.26%, as shares sank -8.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.82% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NWG fell by -1.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.25. In addition, NatWest Group plc saw -6.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NWG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+33.01 for the present operating margin

The net margin for NatWest Group plc stands at +21.42. The total capital return value is set at 3.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.58. Equity return is now at value 10.40, with 0.50 for asset returns.

Based on NatWest Group plc (NWG), the company’s capital structure generated 357.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 78.14. Total debt to assets is 16.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 176.49. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.57.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -60.10. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.60.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, NatWest Group plc (NWG) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.