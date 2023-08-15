Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Nasdaq Inc. (NASDAQ: NDAQ) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.24 compared to its previous closing price of 50.96. However, the company has seen a gain of 2.16% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/09/23 that NYSE, Nasdaq Battle for New Listings

Is It Worth Investing in Nasdaq Inc. (NASDAQ: NDAQ) Right Now?

Nasdaq Inc. (NASDAQ: NDAQ) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for NDAQ is at 0.91.

The average price suggested by analysts for NDAQ is $60.26, which is $9.01 above the current market price. The public float for NDAQ is 340.88M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.48% of that float. The average trading volume for NDAQ on August 15, 2023 was 3.64M shares.

NDAQ’s Market Performance

NDAQ stock saw an increase of 2.16% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 0.93% and a quarterly increase of -7.36%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.75%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.72% for Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ).. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.25% for NDAQ’s stock, with a -10.37% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NDAQ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NDAQ stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for NDAQ by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for NDAQ in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $60 based on the research report published on April 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NDAQ Trading at -0.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NDAQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.75%, as shares surge +0.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.18% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NDAQ rose by +2.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $50.46. In addition, Nasdaq Inc. saw -16.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NDAQ starting from YABUKI JEFFERY W, who purchase 500 shares at the price of $49.40 back on Aug 03. After this action, YABUKI JEFFERY W now owns 7,718 shares of Nasdaq Inc., valued at $24,700 using the latest closing price.

FRIEDMAN ADENA T, the Chair and CEO of Nasdaq Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $51.00 during a trade that took place back on Jul 31, which means that FRIEDMAN ADENA T is holding 1,672,318 shares at $510,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NDAQ

Equity return is now at value 18.10, with 4.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.