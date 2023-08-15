Nano Dimension Ltd.’s (NNDM) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, NNDM stock has gone down by -2.88%, with a monthly decline of -9.91% and a quarterly surge of 13.24%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.02%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.78% for Nano Dimension Ltd. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.31% for NNDM’s stock, with a 9.27% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for NNDM is at 1.83.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for NNDM is $10.00, The public float for NNDM is 250.97M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.56% of that float. The average trading volume for NNDM on August 15, 2023 was 2.86M shares.

NNDM) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) has plunged by -1.55 when compared to previous closing price of 2.91, but the company has seen a -2.88% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of NNDM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NNDM stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for NNDM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NNDM in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $8 based on the research report published on October 21, 2016 of the previous year 2016.

NNDM Trading at 2.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NNDM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.02%, as shares sank -9.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NNDM fell by -2.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.04. In addition, Nano Dimension Ltd. saw 24.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NNDM

Equity return is now at value -14.20, with -13.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.