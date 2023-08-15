My Size Inc. (MYSZ) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of My Size Inc. (NASDAQ: MYSZ) has jumped by 11.30 compared to previous close of 1.15. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 8.47% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in My Size Inc. (NASDAQ: MYSZ) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.09.

The public float for MYSZ is 1.33M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.02% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MYSZ on August 15, 2023 was 69.56K shares.

MYSZ’s Market Performance

MYSZ’s stock has seen a 8.47% increase for the week, with a 18.52% rise in the past month and a 9.40% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.76% for My Size Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 15.54% for MYSZ’s stock, with a -38.73% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MYSZ Trading at 14.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MYSZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.35%, as shares surge +14.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MYSZ rose by +8.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -70.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1158. In addition, My Size Inc. saw -52.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

To put it simply, My Size Inc. (MYSZ) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.