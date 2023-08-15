Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) Stock Experiences 2.97% Monthly Change

In the past week, MNST stock has gone up by 0.89%, with a monthly gain of 2.97% and a quarterly plunge of -0.89%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.73%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.74% for Monster Beverage Corporation. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.38% for MNST’s stock, with a 10.29% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ: MNST) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ: MNST) is above average at 43.61x. The 36-month beta value for MNST is also noteworthy at 0.83. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for MNST is $63.30, which is $2.99 above than the current price. The public float for MNST is 753.70M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.60% of that float. The average trading volume of MNST on August 15, 2023 was 4.51M shares.

Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ: MNST)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.43 in comparison to its previous close of 58.18, however, the company has experienced a 0.89% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/03/23 that Monster Beverage to Acquire Bang Energy Out of Bankruptcy for $362 Million

MNST Trading at 2.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MNST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.73%, as shares surge +3.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MNST rose by +0.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +28.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $57.72. In addition, Monster Beverage Corporation saw 16.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MNST starting from HALL MARK J, who sale 57,220 shares at the price of $58.64 back on Aug 10. After this action, HALL MARK J now owns 1,084,042 shares of Monster Beverage Corporation, valued at $3,355,381 using the latest closing price.

HALL MARK J, the Director of Monster Beverage Corporation, sale 110,000 shares at $57.35 during a trade that took place back on Aug 09, which means that HALL MARK J is holding 1,141,262 shares at $6,308,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MNST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.11 for the present operating margin

+50.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for Monster Beverage Corporation stands at +18.88. The total capital return value is set at 23.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.47. Equity return is now at value 17.00, with 14.20 for asset returns.

Based on Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST), the company’s capital structure generated 0.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.65. Total debt to assets is 0.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.42.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.72, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.60 and the total asset turnover is 0.78. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.76.

Conclusion

In summary, Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.