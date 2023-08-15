Monroe Capital Corporation (MRCC) Stock Showcases -16.04% 20-Day Moving Average

The stock of Monroe Capital Corporation (MRCC) has seen a -15.75% decrease in the past week, with a -15.65% drop in the past month, and a -9.47% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.23% for MRCC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -16.04% for MRCC’s stock, with a -11.63% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Monroe Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: MRCC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Monroe Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: MRCC) is 56.41x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for MRCC is 1.22. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Monroe Capital Corporation (MRCC) is $9.17, which is $2.33 above the current market price. The public float for MRCC is 20.89M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.45% of that float. On August 15, 2023, MRCC’s average trading volume was 56.15K shares.

Monroe Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: MRCC)’s stock price has dropped by -9.47 in relation to previous closing price of 7.92. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -15.75% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MRCC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MRCC stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for MRCC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for MRCC in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $8 based on the research report published on September 16, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

MRCC Trading at -12.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MRCC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.64%, as shares sank -15.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MRCC fell by -15.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.47. In addition, Monroe Capital Corporation saw -16.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MRCC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.90 for the present operating margin

+75.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Monroe Capital Corporation stands at -5.01. The total capital return value is set at 2.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.49.

Based on Monroe Capital Corporation (MRCC), the company’s capital structure generated 146.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.47. Total debt to assets is 58.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 146.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 59.47.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 19.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.65. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.28 and the total asset turnover is 0.10.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Monroe Capital Corporation (MRCC) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.