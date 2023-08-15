Milestone Scientific Inc. (MLSS) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for MLSS is at 1.29. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for MLSS is $4.00, which is $2.69 above the current market price. The public float for MLSS is 59.34M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.44% of that float. The average trading volume for MLSS on August 15, 2023 was 111.66K shares.

MLSS) stock’s latest price update

Milestone Scientific Inc. (AMEX: MLSS)’s stock price has gone rise by 8.26 in comparison to its previous close of 1.21, however, the company has experienced a 35.05% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

MLSS’s Market Performance

MLSS’s stock has risen by 35.05% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 15.93% and a quarterly rise of 60.74%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.67% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.61% for Milestone Scientific Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 18.79% for MLSS’s stock, with a 62.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MLSS Trading at 24.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MLSS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 2.02% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.67%, as shares surge +11.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MLSS rose by +35.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +65.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1095. In addition, Milestone Scientific Inc. saw 172.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MLSS starting from GOLDMAN NEAL I, who purchase 55,326 shares at the price of $0.50 back on Dec 19. After this action, GOLDMAN NEAL I now owns 1,433,003 shares of Milestone Scientific Inc., valued at $27,663 using the latest closing price.

Bernhard Leslie, the Director of Milestone Scientific Inc., sale 79,268 shares at $0.50 during a trade that took place back on Dec 19, which means that Bernhard Leslie is holding 79,268 shares at $39,634 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MLSS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-100.24 for the present operating margin

+54.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for Milestone Scientific Inc. stands at -98.87. The total capital return value is set at -64.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch -63.35. Equity return is now at value -73.80, with -56.20 for asset returns.

Based on Milestone Scientific Inc. (MLSS), the company’s capital structure generated 4.86 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.64. Total debt to assets is 3.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.87. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.69.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.79, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.12 and the total asset turnover is 0.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.93.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Milestone Scientific Inc. (MLSS) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.