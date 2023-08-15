Micron Technology Inc. (MU) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU)’s stock price has plunge by 6.07relation to previous closing price of 64.37. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -1.59% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barrons Online reported 6 hours ago that Tech Stocks Rallied to Start the Week. The Nasdaq Rose 1%.

Is It Worth Investing in Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.37. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 20 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Micron Technology Inc. (MU) by analysts is $77.31, which is $6.75 above the current market price. The public float for MU is 1.09B, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.78% of that float. On August 15, 2023, the average trading volume of MU was 16.98M shares.

MU’s Market Performance

MU stock saw an increase of -1.59% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 6.55% and a quarterly increase of 12.08%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.44%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.74% for Micron Technology Inc. (MU). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.22% for MU stock, with a simple moving average of 12.65% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MU stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for MU by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for MU in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $80 based on the research report published on July 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MU Trading at 2.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.44%, as shares surge +4.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.17% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MU fell by -1.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $67.61. In addition, Micron Technology Inc. saw 36.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MU starting from Sadana Sumit, who sale 42,667 shares at the price of $70.05 back on Aug 04. After this action, Sadana Sumit now owns 208,987 shares of Micron Technology Inc., valued at $2,988,823 using the latest closing price.

Deboer Scott J, the EVP, Technology & Products of Micron Technology Inc., sale 20,000 shares at $70.67 during a trade that took place back on Aug 01, which means that Deboer Scott J is holding 168,340 shares at $1,413,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.76 for the present operating margin

+45.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Micron Technology Inc. stands at +28.24. The total capital return value is set at 17.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.03. Equity return is now at value -6.10, with -4.40 for asset returns.

Based on Micron Technology Inc. (MU), the company’s capital structure generated 15.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 13.18. Total debt to assets is 11.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 14.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 12.90.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.89 and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.89.

Conclusion

To sum up, Micron Technology Inc. (MU) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.