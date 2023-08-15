Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY) has seen a -0.91% decrease in the past week, with a 11.68% gain in the past month, and a 17.41% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.01% for MGY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.07% for MGY’s stock, with a 2.62% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE: MGY) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE: MGY) is above average at 6.54x. The 36-month beta value for MGY is also noteworthy at 2.11. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for MGY is 177.27M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.50% of that float. The average trading volume of MGY on August 15, 2023 was 2.20M shares.

MGY) stock’s latest price update

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE: MGY)’s stock price has plunge by 0.53relation to previous closing price of 22.74. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -0.91% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

MGY Trading at 8.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MGY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.62%, as shares surge +10.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MGY fell by -0.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.08. In addition, Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation saw -2.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MGY starting from Walker John B, who sale 7,500,000 shares at the price of $24.26 back on Nov 08. After this action, Walker John B now owns 8,296,077 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, valued at $181,950,000 using the latest closing price.

EnerVest, Ltd., the Director of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, sale 7,500,000 shares at $24.26 during a trade that took place back on Nov 08, which means that EnerVest, Ltd. is holding 8,296,077 shares at $181,950,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MGY

Equity return is now at value 43.70, with 26.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.