LQR House Inc. (LQR): A Technical Analysis

The public float for LQR is 8.71M, and currently, short sellers hold a – ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LQR on August 15, 2023 was 4.37M shares.

The stock of LQR House Inc. (NASDAQ: LQR) has decreased by -32.33 when compared to last closing price of 3.00.

. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -41.16% for LQR’s stock, with a -41.16% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

LQR Trading at -41.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LQR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.00% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LQR fell by -47.95%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, LQR House Inc. saw -47.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

To put it simply, LQR House Inc. (LQR) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.