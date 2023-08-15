LM Funding America Inc. (LMFA) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for LMFA is 1.29. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for LMFA is 9.84M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.79% of that float. On August 15, 2023, LMFA’s average trading volume was 770.87K shares.

LMFA) stock’s latest price update

LM Funding America Inc. (NASDAQ: LMFA)’s stock price has gone decline by -10.23 in comparison to its previous close of 0.70, however, the company has experienced a -10.21% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

LMFA’s Market Performance

LM Funding America Inc. (LMFA) has experienced a -10.21% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -13.77% drop in the past month, and a -15.40% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.57% for LMFA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.59% for LMFA’s stock, with a -18.33% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

LMFA Trading at -12.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LMFA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.85%, as shares sank -11.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.49% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LMFA fell by -10.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6988. In addition, LM Funding America Inc. saw 13.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LMFA starting from Graham Andrew L., who purchase 10,900 shares at the price of $0.93 back on Apr 13. After this action, Graham Andrew L. now owns 43,816 shares of LM Funding America Inc., valued at $10,137 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LMFA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1276.68 for the present operating margin

-1.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for LM Funding America Inc. stands at -1749.02. The total capital return value is set at -37.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch -53.10. Equity return is now at value -52.40, with -48.70 for asset returns.

Based on LM Funding America Inc. (LMFA), the company’s capital structure generated 1.52 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.49. Total debt to assets is 1.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.40, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.80 and the total asset turnover is 0.03.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of LM Funding America Inc. (LMFA) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.