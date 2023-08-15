Li Auto Inc. (LI) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ: LI) has decreased by -1.28 when compared to last closing price of 40.47. Despite this, the company has experienced a -14.36% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/10/23 that Li Auto Sees EV Deliveries Surging. The Stock Is Rising.

Is It Worth Investing in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ: LI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ: LI) is above average at 176.15x. The 36-month beta value for LI is also noteworthy at 0.85. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 32 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for LI is $389.05, which is $12.1 above than the current price. The public float for LI is 864.11M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.30% of that float. The average trading volume of LI on August 15, 2023 was 7.62M shares.

LI’s Market Performance

LI stock saw an increase of -14.36% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 7.97% and a quarterly increase of 35.70%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.49%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.77% for Li Auto Inc. (LI). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.88% for LI’s stock, with a 52.39% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LI stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for LI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LI in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $20.66 based on the research report published on November 28, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

LI Trading at 8.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.49%, as shares surge +4.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +37.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LI fell by -14.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +151.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $41.22. In addition, Li Auto Inc. saw 95.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for LI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.07 for the present operating margin

+19.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for Li Auto Inc. stands at -4.44. The total capital return value is set at -6.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.83.

Based on Li Auto Inc. (LI), the company’s capital structure generated 27.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 21.47. Total debt to assets is 14.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 24.92. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.57.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.25, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 522.00 and the total asset turnover is 0.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.45.

Conclusion

In summary, Li Auto Inc. (LI) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.