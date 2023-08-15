Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (KD) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for KD is 1.45. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for KD is 226.59M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.76% of that float. On August 15, 2023, KD’s average trading volume was 2.05M shares.

KD) stock’s latest price update

Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KD) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 2.41 compared to its previous closing price of 16.15. However, the company has seen a gain of 32.85% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

KD’s Market Performance

Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (KD) has experienced a 32.85% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 28.12% rise in the past month, and a 16.73% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.15% for KD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 22.24% for KD’s stock, with a 27.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KD stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for KD by listing it as a “Sector Outperform.” The predicted price for KD in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $22 based on the research report published on April 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

KD Trading at 25.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.67%, as shares surge +29.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +35.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KD rose by +32.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +72.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.72. In addition, Kyndryl Holdings Inc. saw 48.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KD starting from Keinan Elly, who purchase 23,800 shares at the price of $9.19 back on Nov 09. After this action, Keinan Elly now owns 651,309 shares of Kyndryl Holdings Inc., valued at $218,812 using the latest closing price.

Schroeter Martin J, the Chief Executive Officer of Kyndryl Holdings Inc., purchase 109,000 shares at $9.68 during a trade that took place back on Nov 08, which means that Schroeter Martin J is holding 1,191,833 shares at $1,055,153 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KD

Equity return is now at value -83.20, with -11.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (KD) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.