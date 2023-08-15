KORE Group Holdings Inc. (KORE): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.54. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for KORE Group Holdings Inc. (KORE) is $4.35, which is $3.55 above the current market price. The public float for KORE is 57.55M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.45% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of KORE on August 15, 2023 was 221.59K shares.

KORE) stock’s latest price update

KORE Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KORE) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -11.41 compared to its previous closing price of 0.90. However, the company has seen a fall of -31.62% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

KORE’s Market Performance

KORE’s stock has fallen by -31.62% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -44.83% and a quarterly drop of -32.20%. The volatility ratio for the week is 25.53% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.96% for KORE Group Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -33.51% for KORE’s stock, with a -51.69% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KORE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KORE stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for KORE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for KORE in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $13 based on the research report published on January 20, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

KORE Trading at -38.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KORE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 25.53%, as shares sank -40.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -45.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KORE fell by -31.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -69.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1757. In addition, KORE Group Holdings Inc. saw -36.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KORE starting from Bahl Romil, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $1.44 back on Jun 06. After this action, Bahl Romil now owns 340,004 shares of KORE Group Holdings Inc., valued at $14,350 using the latest closing price.

Bahl Romil, the Pres., Chief Executive Officer of KORE Group Holdings Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $1.50 during a trade that took place back on Jun 01, which means that Bahl Romil is holding 330,004 shares at $15,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KORE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.18 for the present operating margin

+31.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for KORE Group Holdings Inc. stands at -39.56. The total capital return value is set at -1.74, while invested capital returns managed to touch -16.65. Equity return is now at value -49.70, with -14.80 for asset returns.

Based on KORE Group Holdings Inc. (KORE), the company’s capital structure generated 238.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 70.44. Total debt to assets is 62.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 234.30. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 69.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.79, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.88. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.52 and the total asset turnover is 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.11.

Conclusion

To put it simply, KORE Group Holdings Inc. (KORE) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.