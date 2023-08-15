KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for KKR is also noteworthy at 1.51. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for KKR is $73.13, which is $10.92 above than the current price. The public float for KKR is 648.38M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.68% of that float. The average trading volume of KKR on August 15, 2023 was 2.95M shares.

KKR) stock’s latest price update

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.21 in relation to its previous close of 61.91. However, the company has experienced a -0.05% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/07/23 that Private-Equity Firm KKR Swings to a Profit as Revenue Rebounds

KKR’s Market Performance

KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) has seen a -0.05% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 2.01% gain in the past month and a 27.41% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.18% for KKR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.89% for KKR’s stock, with a 16.11% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KKR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KKR stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for KKR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for KKR in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $69 based on the research report published on May 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

KKR Trading at 7.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KKR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.18%, as shares surge +1.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.83% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KKR fell by -0.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $60.69. In addition, KKR & Co. Inc. saw 33.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KKR starting from KKR Phorm Investors L.P., who purchase 1,735,988 shares at the price of $3.30 back on Jul 21. After this action, KKR Phorm Investors L.P. now owns 24,411,968 shares of KKR & Co. Inc., valued at $5,728,760 using the latest closing price.

KKR Alternative Assets LLC, the 10% Owner of KKR & Co. Inc., purchase 459,348 shares at $27.99 during a trade that took place back on Jun 30, which means that KKR Alternative Assets LLC is holding 943,806 shares at $12,857,143 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KKR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-49.44 for the present operating margin

+16.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for KKR & Co. Inc. stands at -15.90. The total capital return value is set at -2.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.43. Equity return is now at value -2.90, with -0.20 for asset returns.

Based on KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR), the company’s capital structure generated 250.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 71.45. Total debt to assets is 16.01, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 260.46. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 69.68.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.17 and the total asset turnover is 0.02.

Conclusion

In summary, KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.