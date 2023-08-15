Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE: KIM)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.79 in comparison to its previous close of 20.37, however, the company has experienced a 0.40% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/27/23 that The Hottest Real-Estate Play Is in Your Neighborhood

Is It Worth Investing in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE: KIM) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE: KIM) is 33.24x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for KIM is 1.44. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for KIM is 605.98M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.43% of that float. On August 15, 2023, KIM’s average trading volume was 4.14M shares.

KIM’s Market Performance

KIM stock saw a decrease of 0.40% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -1.46% and a quarterly a decrease of 10.62%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.91%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.94% for Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.02% for KIM’s stock, with a simple moving average of -0.22% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KIM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KIM stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for KIM by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for KIM in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $19 based on the research report published on May 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

KIM Trading at 1.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KIM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.91%, as shares sank -2.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KIM rose by +0.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.40. In addition, Kimco Realty Corporation saw -4.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KIM starting from LOURENSO FRANK, who sale 9,630 shares at the price of $20.70 back on Feb 28. After this action, LOURENSO FRANK now owns 212,424 shares of Kimco Realty Corporation, valued at $199,351 using the latest closing price.

KIMCO REALTY CORP, the of Kimco Realty Corporation, sale 11,500,000 shares at $26.18 during a trade that took place back on Oct 14, which means that KIMCO REALTY CORP is holding 28,338,105 shares at $301,070,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KIM

Equity return is now at value 1.00, with 0.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.