Intel Corporation (INTC) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 0.89. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 28 as “hold,” and 6 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Intel Corporation (INTC) by analysts is $36.91, which is -$0.53 below the current market price. The public float for INTC is 4.19B, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.49% of that float. On August 15, 2023, the average trading volume of INTC was 43.49M shares.

INTC) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) has surged by 2.26 when compared to previous closing price of 34.89, but the company has seen a 1.28% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/02/23 that Intel Sold These Two Stocks. One Tripled in the First Half.

INTC’s Market Performance

Intel Corporation (INTC) has experienced a 1.28% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 7.63% rise in the past month, and a 23.25% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.65%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.82% for INTC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.79% for INTC stock, with a simple moving average of 18.49% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of INTC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INTC stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for INTC by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for INTC in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $31 based on the research report published on July 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

INTC Trading at 5.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INTC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.65%, as shares surge +3.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INTC rose by +1.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.78. In addition, Intel Corporation saw 35.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INTC starting from GELSINGER PATRICK P, who purchase 3,850 shares at the price of $34.63 back on Aug 02. After this action, GELSINGER PATRICK P now owns 105,495 shares of Intel Corporation, valued at $133,343 using the latest closing price.

GELSINGER PATRICK P, the CEO of Intel Corporation, purchase 3,250 shares at $35.87 during a trade that took place back on Jul 31, which means that GELSINGER PATRICK P is holding 139,715 shares at $116,586 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INTC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.70 for the present operating margin

+42.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Intel Corporation stands at +12.71. The total capital return value is set at 1.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.97. Equity return is now at value -0.90, with -0.50 for asset returns.

Based on Intel Corporation (INTC), the company’s capital structure generated 41.86 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.51. Total debt to assets is 23.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 37.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.97, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.95 and the total asset turnover is 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.57.

Conclusion

To sum up, Intel Corporation (INTC) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.