Inspirato Incorporated (ISPO) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ: ISPO) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -9.08 compared to its previous closing price of 0.87. However, the company has seen a fall of -20.25% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ: ISPO) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ISPO is -0.53. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for ISPO is 61.11M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.99% of that float. On August 15, 2023, ISPO’s average trading volume was 201.97K shares.

ISPO’s Market Performance

ISPO stock saw a decrease of -20.25% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -15.07% and a quarterly a decrease of -12.61%. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.54%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.63% for Inspirato Incorporated (ISPO). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -18.55% for ISPO’s stock, with a -33.65% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ISPO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ISPO stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for ISPO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ISPO in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $8 based on the research report published on August 09, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

ISPO Trading at -19.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ISPO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.54%, as shares sank -14.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ISPO fell by -20.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -63.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9641. In addition, Inspirato Incorporated saw -33.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ISPO starting from Institutional Venture Partners, who sale 111,347 shares at the price of $1.05 back on Aug 03. After this action, Institutional Venture Partners now owns 9,862,867 shares of Inspirato Incorporated, valued at $116,914 using the latest closing price.

Institutional Venture Partners, the 10% Owner of Inspirato Incorporated, sale 1,960 shares at $1.05 during a trade that took place back on Jul 12, which means that Institutional Venture Partners is holding 9,974,214 shares at $2,058 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ISPO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-13.85 for the present operating margin

+32.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Inspirato Incorporated stands at -6.96. The total capital return value is set at -26.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch -13.02. Equity return is now at value -564.20, with -8.90 for asset returns.

Based on Inspirato Incorporated (ISPO), the company’s capital structure generated 2,407.38 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 96.01. Total debt to assets is 65.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,774.13. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 70.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.73, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.60. The receivables turnover for the company is 181.71 and the total asset turnover is 1.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.42.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Inspirato Incorporated (ISPO) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.