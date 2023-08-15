ING Groep N.V. (ING) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

ING Groep N.V. (NYSE: ING) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for ING is at 1.60. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ING is $17.93, which is $5.01 above the current market price. The public float for ING is 3.58B, and currently, shorts hold a 0.14% of that float. The average trading volume for ING on August 14, 2023 was 2.61M shares.

ING) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of ING Groep N.V. (NYSE: ING) has dropped by -0.03 compared to previous close of 14.31. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -3.54% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ING’s Market Performance

ING Groep N.V. (ING) has seen a -3.54% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -0.38% decline in the past month and a 12.73% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.27%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.12% for ING. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.81% for ING’s stock, with a 11.38% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ING Trading at 3.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ING to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.27%, as shares sank -0.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ING fell by -3.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +45.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.56. In addition, ING Groep N.V. saw 17.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Conclusion

In conclusion, ING Groep N.V. (ING) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.