HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) has gone down by -5.54% for the week, with a -5.12% drop in the past month and a 0.53% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 0.97% for HSBC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.00% for HSBC’s stock, with a 8.88% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE: HSBC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE: HSBC) is 6.53x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for HSBC is 0.63. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) is $49.31, which is $10.66 above the current market price. The public float for HSBC is 3.90B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.22% of that float. On August 15, 2023, HSBC’s average trading volume was 1.46M shares.

The stock of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE: HSBC) has decreased by -2.85 when compared to last closing price of 39.78.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -5.54% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barrons Online reported on 03/13/23 that Stock Market News

HSBC Trading at -3.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HSBC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.10%, as shares sank -5.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HSBC fell by -5.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +49.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $41.00. In addition, HSBC Holdings plc saw 24.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HSBC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.11 for the present operating margin

The net margin for HSBC Holdings plc stands at +15.84. The total capital return value is set at 3.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.25.

Based on HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC), the company’s capital structure generated 215.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 68.29. Total debt to assets is 12.18, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 68.14. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.61.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.45, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 2.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.56.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.