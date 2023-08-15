Heron Therapeutics Inc. (HRTX) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Heron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: HRTX) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -7.72 compared to its previous closing price of 1.62. However, the company has seen a fall of -11.54% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Heron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: HRTX) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a "buy," 0 rating it as "overweight," 0 as "hold," and 0 as "sell."

The average price suggested by analysts for HRTX is $7.75, which is $5.8 above the current market price. The public float for HRTX is 139.82M, and currently, shorts hold a 17.39% of that float. The average trading volume for HRTX on August 14, 2023 was 2.43M shares.

HRTX’s Market Performance

HRTX stock saw an increase of -11.54% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 17.72% and a quarterly increase of 6.79%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.14%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.07% for Heron Therapeutics Inc. (HRTX). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.72% for HRTX’s stock, with a -33.18% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HRTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HRTX stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for HRTX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HRTX in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $24 based on the research report published on May 27, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

HRTX Trading at 10.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HRTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.14%, as shares surge +13.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +34.68% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HRTX fell by -11.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -61.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5777. In addition, Heron Therapeutics Inc. saw -40.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HRTX starting from Morgan Adam, who purchase 2,486,744 shares at the price of $1.37 back on Jul 21. After this action, Morgan Adam now owns 6,986,744 shares of Heron Therapeutics Inc., valued at $3,406,839 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HRTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-157.20 for the present operating margin

+49.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for Heron Therapeutics Inc. stands at -169.05. The total capital return value is set at -82.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch -90.33.

Based on Heron Therapeutics Inc. (HRTX), the company’s capital structure generated 1,160.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 92.07. Total debt to assets is 62.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,140.46. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 90.49.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.46. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.46 and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.49.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Heron Therapeutics Inc. (HRTX) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.