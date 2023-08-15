GSI Technology Inc. (GSIT) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 0.83. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for GSI Technology Inc. (GSIT) by analysts is $8.00, The public float for GSIT is 18.49M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.43% of that float. On August 15, 2023, the average trading volume of GSIT was 5.22M shares.

GSIT) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of GSI Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: GSIT) has jumped by 9.82 compared to previous close of 3.26. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -1.10% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

GSIT’s Market Performance

GSI Technology Inc. (GSIT) has experienced a -1.10% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -39.93% drop in the past month, and a -29.67% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.90%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.37% for GSIT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -20.07% for GSIT’s stock, with a 16.82% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

GSIT Trading at -38.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GSIT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.90%, as shares sank -34.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -53.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GSIT fell by -1.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +65.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.39. In addition, GSI Technology Inc. saw 106.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GSIT starting from Yau Robert, who sale 4,000 shares at the price of $3.25 back on Aug 11. After this action, Yau Robert now owns 0 shares of GSI Technology Inc., valued at $13,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GSIT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-58.92 for the present operating margin

+59.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for GSI Technology Inc. stands at -53.81. The total capital return value is set at -29.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch -27.45. Equity return is now at value -32.10, with -27.40 for asset returns.

Based on GSI Technology Inc. (GSIT), the company’s capital structure generated 1.27 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.25. Total debt to assets is 1.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.46. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.97, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.09 and the total asset turnover is 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.81.

Conclusion

To sum up, GSI Technology Inc. (GSIT) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.