Grupo Supervielle S.A. (SUPV) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE: SUPV) has decreased by -4.94 when compared to last closing price of 3.14. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.84% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE: SUPV) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for SUPV is at 1.42. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for SUPV is $1.46, which is -$1.18 below the current market price. The public float for SUPV is 46.91M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.06% of that float. The average trading volume for SUPV on August 14, 2023 was 513.66K shares.

SUPV’s Market Performance

SUPV’s stock has seen a 0.84% increase for the week, with a 0.17% rise in the past month and a 27.56% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.64% for Grupo Supervielle S.A. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.60% for SUPV stock, with a simple moving average of 22.11% for the last 200 days.

SUPV Trading at 0.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SUPV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.10%, as shares sank -6.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +31.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SUPV rose by +0.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +56.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.12. In addition, Grupo Supervielle S.A. saw 38.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SUPV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.37 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Grupo Supervielle S.A. stands at -1.45. The total capital return value is set at 12.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.45.

Based on Grupo Supervielle S.A. (SUPV), the company’s capital structure generated 6.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.25. Total debt to assets is 0.89, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Grupo Supervielle S.A. (SUPV) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bearish, with some giving it a “sell” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.