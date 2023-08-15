Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ: GGAL)’s stock price has dropped by -5.78 in relation to previous closing price of 16.77. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -1.86% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ: GGAL) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ: GGAL) is above average at 10.50x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.78.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL) is $8.98, which is -$6.94 below the current market price. The public float for GGAL is 90.03M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.09% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of GGAL on August 15, 2023 was 791.77K shares.

GGAL’s Market Performance

GGAL stock saw a decrease of -1.86% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -2.00% and a quarterly a decrease of 35.24%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.96%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.50% for Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.98% for GGAL’s stock, with a 35.49% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GGAL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GGAL stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for GGAL by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for GGAL in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $8 based on the research report published on January 31, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

GGAL Trading at -1.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GGAL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.96%, as shares sank -7.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.69% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GGAL fell by -1.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +100.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.81. In addition, Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. saw 73.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GGAL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.83 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. stands at +4.09. The total capital return value is set at 60.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.58.

Based on Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL), the company’s capital structure generated 26.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.64. Total debt to assets is 4.68, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.54. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.81, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.70. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.83.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “sell” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.