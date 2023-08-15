Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Genworth Financial Inc. (NYSE: GNW) is 5.54x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for GNW is 1.00. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) is $6.00, which is $0.01 above the current market price. The public float for GNW is 455.63M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.83% of that float. On August 15, 2023, GNW’s average trading volume was 3.02M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

GNW) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Genworth Financial Inc. (NYSE: GNW) has plunged by -0.33 when compared to previous closing price of 6.01, but the company has seen a -3.39% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

GNW’s Market Performance

Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) has seen a -3.39% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 8.51% gain in the past month and a 12.81% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.51% for GNW. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.01% for GNW stock, with a simple moving average of 10.95% for the last 200 days.

GNW Trading at 7.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GNW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.23%, as shares surge +6.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GNW fell by -3.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +33.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.89. In addition, Genworth Financial Inc. saw 13.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GNW starting from McInerney Thomas J, who sale 200,000 shares at the price of $6.01 back on Aug 11. After this action, McInerney Thomas J now owns 3,470,010 shares of Genworth Financial Inc., valued at $1,201,200 using the latest closing price.

McInerney Thomas J, the President and CEO; Director of Genworth Financial Inc., sale 125,000 shares at $5.52 during a trade that took place back on May 22, which means that McInerney Thomas J is holding 4,649,974 shares at $690,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GNW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.47 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Genworth Financial Inc. stands at +8.11. The total capital return value is set at 5.58, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.19. Equity return is now at value 6.80, with 0.60 for asset returns.

Based on Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW), the company’s capital structure generated 16.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 14.27. Total debt to assets is 2.37, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 16.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.21.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.