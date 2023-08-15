General Motors Company (GM) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) is 4.76x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for GM is 1.41. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for General Motors Company (GM) is $49.22, which is $15.74 above the current market price. The public float for GM is 1.37B and currently, short sellers hold a 1.95% of that float. On August 15, 2023, GM’s average trading volume was 13.88M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

GM) stock’s latest price update

The stock of General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) has increased by 0.53 when compared to last closing price of 33.89. Despite this, the company has experienced a -8.14% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/10/23 that Cruise, Waymo Get Approval to Expand Driverless Vehicles in San Francisco

GM’s Market Performance

General Motors Company (GM) has experienced a -8.14% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -14.82% drop in the past month, and a 5.15% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.37% for GM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.52% for GM stock, with a simple moving average of -7.77% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GM stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for GM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GM in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $49 based on the research report published on July 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GM Trading at -9.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.06%, as shares sank -12.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GM fell by -8.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.42. In addition, General Motors Company saw 1.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GM starting from Reuss Mark L, who sale 9,300 shares at the price of $41.00 back on Jul 13. After this action, Reuss Mark L now owns 282,973 shares of General Motors Company, valued at $381,300 using the latest closing price.

Jacobson Paul A, the Executive Vice President & CFO of General Motors Company, purchase 31,000 shares at $32.60 during a trade that took place back on May 19, which means that Jacobson Paul A is holding 186,847 shares at $1,010,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.58 for the present operating margin

+19.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for General Motors Company stands at +6.34. The total capital return value is set at 5.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.07. Equity return is now at value 14.80, with 3.80 for asset returns.

Based on General Motors Company (GM), the company’s capital structure generated 170.98 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.10. Total debt to assets is 43.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 113.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.85.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.76, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.85. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.87 and the total asset turnover is 0.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.10.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of General Motors Company (GM) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.