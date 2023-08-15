General Mills Inc. (GIS) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

General Mills Inc. (NYSE: GIS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.22. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for General Mills Inc. (GIS) is $81.06, which is $9.14 above the current market price. The public float for GIS is 583.86M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.51% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GIS on August 15, 2023 was 3.67M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

GIS) stock’s latest price update

General Mills Inc. (NYSE: GIS)’s stock price has plunge by -0.55relation to previous closing price of 72.67. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -1.62% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 06/28/23 that General Mills’ Sales Fall Short of Forecasts Despite Higher Prices

GIS’s Market Performance

General Mills Inc. (GIS) has experienced a -1.62% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -3.65% drop in the past month, and a -20.24% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.49% for GIS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.14% for GIS stock, with a simple moving average of -11.41% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GIS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GIS stocks, with Argus repeating the rating for GIS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GIS in the upcoming period, according to Argus is $90 based on the research report published on July 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GIS Trading at -6.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GIS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.64%, as shares sank -2.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GIS fell by -1.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $74.51. In addition, General Mills Inc. saw -13.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GIS starting from Cordani David, who sale 8,675 shares at the price of $89.55 back on May 17. After this action, Cordani David now owns 7,885 shares of General Mills Inc., valued at $776,847 using the latest closing price.

Pallot Mark A, the Chief Accounting Officer of General Mills Inc., sale 4,081 shares at $90.32 during a trade that took place back on May 16, which means that Pallot Mark A is holding 13,121 shares at $368,591 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GIS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.75 for the present operating margin

+33.95 for the gross margin

The net margin for General Mills Inc. stands at +12.91. The total capital return value is set at 14.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.78. Equity return is now at value 25.10, with 8.30 for asset returns.

Based on General Mills Inc. (GIS), the company’s capital structure generated 115.46 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.59. Total debt to assets is 37.76, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 97.82. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.11 and the total asset turnover is 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.69.

Conclusion

To put it simply, General Mills Inc. (GIS) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.